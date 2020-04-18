A year ago, we did an Instagram Gallery for Doja Cat's most eccentric looks. The rapper-slash-singer is known for colourful and inventive attire, just as much as her music. She often veers off into weirdo territory, but the weirdo that you love and adore and just want to be BFFs with. That's Doja Cat. She comes across as down to earth and humble, which only makes her even more endearing.

When she's not doing weird but extremely entertaining shit on Twitter or Instagram, she's putting on everything from a banger to a slow r'n'b jam. She can really do it all. Did we mention she also produces music too? After a long grind to get to her current position in the industry, she's seeing her hard work pay off too, with her single "Say So" earning her her first top 10 hit.

If you need any more convincing about Doja Cat's boss babe status, look no further. We've compiled an Instagram Gallery dedicated to the cuteness that is Miss Doja Cat.

Out in Hawaii, serving literal fire

A Boss Ass Bitch

A cowgirl like you've never seen it before

Sk8ter Girrrrl

Cute but maybe pyscho

Also, Gamer Girrrrl

Less cute, more slay

She keeps it juicy, juicy

Finger lickin' good