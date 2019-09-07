Injury Reserve & JPEGMAFIA Form A Menacing Collective On "HPNGC"

Arizona hip hop trio, Injury Reserve, is already known and admired for their experimental and glitchy production, but adding hardcore punk band, Code Orange, into the mix with them results in an even more fascinating product. And if they're going to concoct a haunting, clanking beat, who better to enlist than JPEGMAFIA? Injury Reserve and JPEGMAFIA all wander in the same noise rap underworlds and emerge with steely personas and biting humour.

On "HPNGC", Injury Reserve and JPEG consolidate as members of the Huey P. Newton Gun Club (hence the song title's acronym), the armed group that began patrolling Black neighbourhoods in 2014 to ward off police brutality. Guns cocking, shots firing and bullets dropping are scattered throughout the track. With menacing threats being whispered to you, listening to this song feels like being held hostage, but in this case, your abductors are so charismatically villainous that you're more exhilarated than fearful.

After a few audacious mixtapes, Injury Reserve dropped their self-titled debut album this past May. However, "HPNGC" starts off their campaign of releasing loosies.

Quotable Lyrics

You n****s pussy rather beat your meat than stick the clip in

I take my time, you always Russian, what's you n****s mission?

I feel like Putin, go against me you gon end up missin'

Sometimes I wonder how these fake thugs keep winnin'

- JPEGMAFIA