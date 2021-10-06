ILoveMakonnen Returns To His Mixtape Roots On "DMW007"

ILoveMakonnen is currently having one of the most prolific stretches in his career since first bursting out of Atlanta during the mid-2010s. Earlier this spring, the Super Chef released the surprise full-length project My Parade, complete with guest features from Lil B and Payday. Approximately six months later, Makonnen has spun the block and dropped off a project that his longtime fans will certainly get excited for: DMW007.

DMW007 serves as the seventh installment of ILoveMakonnen's fan-favorite mixtape series, and it arrives roughly five years after its predecessor, Drink More Water 6. According to Makonnen, DMW007 is packed with previously released and never-before-heard first-take freestyles.

"DMW007 is a project of first-take freestyles from ILoveMakonnen from the past few years. They are finally going on streaming on October 6, 2021 after years of being on missions, 007 style," ILoveMakonnen says of the new 23-track project. "Please listen front to back in one sitting lol."

Experience ILoveMakonnen's unbridled creativity by giving DMW007 a listen below. Are you feeling any of the eclectic artist's latest release?

Tracklist:

1. All My Shit Is Stupid

2. See You Again

3. Winning

4. Super Chef 3

5. In My Room

6. Used To

7. Linda Sparks

8. Being The Man

9. Steady

10. Cheating Too

11. How U Feel

12. Dance With You

13. My Life Is A Joke

14. Trap Go Boom 2

15. Trap Goin Crazy

16. Back on the Xan

17. Searchin

18. Didn't Need Me

19. Roll Slow

20. Keep It On Me

21. Kiss For Me

22. Lonely Boy

23. Haunting Me