ILoveMakonnen Shares New Single "To The Edge"

Aron A.
September 29, 2021 16:11
To The Edge
iLoveMakonnen

ILoveMakonnen with a new banger.


Throughout the ups and downs of his career, ILoveMakonnen has never allowed negativity to seep into his creative process. Though singles like the breakout hit "Tuesday" propelled him towards the pop charts, he's pushed the boundaries of pop and trap music at a time when electronic music was beginning to influence every other genre of music. His latest single, "On The Edge," leans far more towards his pop side with 80s electro influence bleeding through the production. 

His latest single arrives ahead of the release of his forthcoming project, DMW007 which has yet to secure a release date. However, it looks like we'll likely get a few more singles before the body of work finally drops.

Check out the latest from Makonnen below and sound off with your thoughts in the comments.

Quotable Lyrics
Live my nights
By no rules
I got dimes
And the juice

 

