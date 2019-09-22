ILOVEMAKONNEN Ponders "Who Tried To Kill Makonnen" On New Single

ILoveMakonnen's Drink More Water Free mixtape dropped a few weeks ago, but he circled back with bonus tracks for his fans this past week. The tape has quite a few jams, but "Who Tried To Kill Makonnen" is a personal favorite. The instrumental is comprised of a colorful synth that flutters majestically around familiar-sounding percussions.

Makonnen sings about his haters wanting him to kill them, which is an interesting yet accurate way to describe envy. He spends most of the single bragging about his lifestyle and also venting his frustrations about his opposition. "Who Tried To Kill Makonnen" is a fun single that is currently on repeat over here.

Quotable Lyrics

You see I look like fountain, got all the water

And I'm hot just like a mountain

Coming down, real low in the valleys

I got shooters in the alleys

I know you want me to kill you