ILOVEMAKONNEN Ponders "Who Tried To Kill Makonnen" On New Single

Karlton Jahmal
September 22, 2019 11:13
Who Tried To Kill Makonnen Freestyle
iLoveMakonnen

Who is after Makonnen?


ILoveMakonnen's Drink More Water Free mixtape dropped a few weeks ago, but he circled back with bonus tracks for his fans this past week. The tape has quite a few jams, but "Who Tried To Kill Makonnen" is a personal favorite. The instrumental is comprised of a colorful synth that flutters majestically around familiar-sounding percussions.

Makonnen sings about his haters wanting him to kill them, which is an interesting yet accurate way to describe envy. He spends most of the single bragging about his lifestyle and also venting his frustrations about his opposition. "Who Tried To Kill Makonnen" is a fun single that is currently on repeat over here.

Quotable Lyrics
You see I look like fountain, got all the water
And I'm hot just like a mountain
Coming down, real low in the valleys
I got shooters in the alleys
I know you want me to kill you

