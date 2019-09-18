ILOVEMAKONNEN Drops Off Some Bonus Tracks On "Drink More Water Free"

The past few years haven't been entirely great for ILoveMakonnen. He shot to fame with the "Tuesday" remix ft. Drake but unfortunately, his decline was damn-near just as quick. Things between him and OVO got rocky and ultimately, he went the independent route. However, he's still been grinding heavily. A few weeks ago, the rapper dropped off another installment in his Drink More Water mixtape series and it returned with several new tracks for its bonus edition.

ILoveMakonnen's Drink More Water Free arrived a few weeks ago but he's back with even more songs for his fans. With an additional seven tracks, Makonnen tops off the project with some new vibes.

Hopefully, he continues pushing at the rate he's been going at this year and we could hear more music from him.