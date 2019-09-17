iLoveMakonnen Dropped A 17-Track Playlist, But "New Thing Freestyle" Jumps Out

When iLoveMakonnen put the previously-leaked "Trap Going Crazy" on SoundCloud at the beginning of the month, it was unclear whether it was a loosie or an indicator of an immanent project. Turns out, the Atlanta artist was setting off his release of a string of songs for a playlist titled, DRINK MORE WATER FREE. His Drink More Water series has reached six installments, which can be found scattered across various streaming services. As indicated by the title, this playlist just seems like place to deposit any fun tracks he has lying around for fans to access for free. He has been updating it periodically and it has now reached 17 tracks.

"New Thing Freestyle" shows iLoveMakonnen doing what he does best, providing melodic flows over watery, yet banging, instrumentals. The song has that freestyle feel and embodies the non-serious manner in which the playlist is being tossed together. Take a run through DRINK MORE WATER FREEto see Makonnen playing with various styles and voices.

Quotable Lyrics

You know I'm riding too fast (too fast)

I ain't not drinking no glass (no glass)

I done fucking dropped the top on em, all glass

They like, "God damn, dad", you did that