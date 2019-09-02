iLoveMakonnen's New Song, "Trap Going Crazy", Is Undeniable Fun

After just dropping his six-track M3 EP at the end of June, iLoveMakonnen returns with a brief celebratory jam, "Trap Going Crazy". It appears the song may have leaked a few months back, but Makonnen decided to bless his fans with that high-fidelity stream - which was definitely necessary because this is the kind of bass you want booming out the speakers at a party or of your car.

iLoveMakonnen has been known to experiment with genre and sound, but fans are hailing "Trap Going Crazy" as a return to vintage Makonnen. He goes back to his knack for providing catchy and repetitive hooks. Just by considering his breakout hit, "Tuesday", it becomes obvious that Makonnen's strength lies in his music's simplicity. Give him a sparse, but banging, instrumental, and he can make you sing along about some debauchery.

The cover art for the song on SoundCloud features the decapitated doll head that has become a motif on all his projects. This time, the head lies on a bed of crisp fallen leaves, with an orange streak across its face and a Joker-like smile painted on. Based on this aesthetic, Makonnen might be teasing a spooky project for the fall.

Quotable Lyrics

Wake up in the morning, plug call

I'm bout to go and do the plug walk

To the front yard, pick up bout 30 packs

Call my auntie, get 60 back