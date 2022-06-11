Idris Elba is widely known for his acting roles in films like Daddy's Little Girls, The Suicide Squad, Obsessed, No Good Deed, and countless others. He's also been featured in television shows like The Wire and Luther. Now, the 49-year-old is making his way back to the big screen.

The actor is set to star in the movie Beast, which will be released in theaters on August 19. Its premise is based on a widowed man and his children. Together, the family took a trip to South Africa-- which is where he first met his wife-- to visit a game reserve which is managed by a family friend and wildlife biologist.

What is meant to be a trip centered around healing quickly turns into the ultimate survival once an untamed, man-hunting lion begins stalking them. The large cat is out to attack anyone it can, and it's up to Idris, who is playing Dr. Nate Samuels, to keep everyone safe.

The thrilling sneak peek was released yesterday (June 10), and social media users have reacted to the trailer filled with loads of action and suspense. Some anticipate the movie's release date and can't wait to see Idris fight his way to freedom. On the other hand, others are questioning Hollywood's tactics, saying that the film looks too unrealistic.

Based on the trailer, what are your feelings about the film? Let us know in the comments, and check out some of the tweets regarding the upcoming movie.