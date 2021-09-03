mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Idris Elba Puts In Work Cause He Can On "Daily Duppy"

Mitch Findlay
September 03, 2021 09:37
Idris Elba lets off unrivaled flexes because he can on his slick new "Daily Duppy" freestyle.


Is there anything Idris Elba can't do? Not only is he an acclaimed actor in both film and television, but he's held it down as a DJ behind the turntables, stepped into the ring for his kickboxing debut, and -- most recently -- rocked the mic to unleash some "Daily Duppy" bars. And damned if he doesn't sound like a complete natural, letting off flexes that would make your favorite rapper nod in admiration.

Taking flicks with girlfriends, sisters, aunties, and mothers -- check. Forty-eight and still capable of beating up the average dad -- check. DJ setlists with Calvin Harris and David Guetta -- check. Freestyles with Chip, Storm, and Dave Santan -- check. DC and Marvel -- check. Margot Robbie on speed-dial -- check. The first Black James Bond -- not quite part of the plan, but still, there's plenty more where that came from. 

Check out Idris Elba's brand new "Daily Duppy" freestyle, and sound off if you think he's a natural in the booth.

Quotable Lyrics

Talent is a blessing and that's my religion
Forty-eight years old, and I can beat up your dad
Old enough to know better, jet setter, go-getter
I.E, O.B.E, three letters
Bout to do a set with Calvin and Guetta, cause I can
Take the piss cause I can, quote a bar 'cause I can
Black face Rolie, got more than one
Might do a freestyle with Chip, Storm, and Santan

