IDK became an underground favorite in the past few years but clearly, he's readying himself for something bigger and better. The rapper released his new album, Is He Real? earlier this week which marks a new era in the rapper's career. It's his major label debut. And with a major label comes their resources. His latest project has some major names who appear across the project such as DMX, JID, Tyler, The Creator, Pusha T, James Blake, and Burna Boy, among others. Unfortunately, there was another major collab that he was ready to include on the project but clearances came in the way.



IDK took to Twitter to reveal that there was a collaboration with Frank Ocean that he had for the project but due to clearances, he was unable to get it on the project in time. Although he considered pushing the album back, once again, to include the song, he knew that his fans have grown tired of waiting and wouldn't be happy if it got pushed back.

"I had to take Frank Ocean off of The album because I didn’t get the clearance in time," he wrote. "Frank ocean is my favorite artist of this generation and I would have pushed the album back again but I couldn’t do that to my fans. I do appreciate his team for reaching out to get it cleared."