Basketball fans throughout Los Angeles were excited last night as the opening day of the NBA featured a matchup between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Los Angeles Clippers. This season, the battle for L.A. will be in full swing as LeBron James and Anthony Davis are looking to compete with Kawhi Leonard and Paul George. These dynamic duos have created an interesting dichotomy that will surely make for some compelling basketball as the season rolls on.

In the end, the Clippers came out on top with a 112-102 victory as Leonard dropped 30 points in his debut with the team. The Lakers didn't look to be particularly impressive and after the game, Ice Cube, who is a huge Lakers fan, had something to say about.

"Lakers just embarrassed Los Angeles with a half ass effort," Cube wrote. These are some pretty harsh words considering the team didn't lose by that much. Regardless, a ten-point loss to your biggest rival isn't exactly the best way to start the season and Cube speaks for many fans out there who were disappointed by the loss.

As the creator of the Big3 league, Ice Cube knows what good basketball is so when he speaks on how bad the Lakers are, people, tend to listen. Perhaps the purple and gold can use his tweet as motivation to put up a better effort in their game on Friday against the Utah Jazz.