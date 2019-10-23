Last night was huge for the NBA as it marked the start of the 2019-2020 season. There were two games including the Toronto Raptors vs. the New Orleans Pelicans. The Raptors ended up winning that game in overtime, while immediately afterward, the Los Angeles Lakers took on their crosstown rival, the Los Angeles Clippers. Fans have been anticipating this matchup all summer and in the end, the Clippers came out victorious by a score of 112-102.

Kawhi Leonard scored 30 points in his Clippers debut and was able to carry the team without Paul George in the lineup. Leonard's performance proved the Clippers are one of the best teams in the league while the Lakers have a lot to do. After the game, Lakers superstar LeBron James spoke about how the team played and what they need to do in order to be better.

LeBron's comments were seemingly filled with some moral victories although he did admit that there is a lot of work to do. LeBron only came away with 18 points and he noted that it has to be a bit better for them to win on a nightly basis. It may not be the start Lakers fans wanted but they definitely still have potential.

The Lakers next game will be at home against the Utah Jazz on Friday, October 25th.