mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

iann diorr Is Sprung On Glass Animals' New Version Of "Heat Waves"

Joshua Robinson
March 25, 2021 18:13
99 Views
10
0
Glass Animals/Iann Dior/Wolf Tone Records/Universal Music Operations LimitedGlass Animals/Iann Dior/Wolf Tone Records/Universal Music Operations Limited
Glass Animals/Iann Dior/Wolf Tone Records/Universal Music Operations Limited

Heat Waves
Glass Animals Feat. iann dior

Editor Rating:HOTTTTT
User Rating:
n/a
0% (0)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

UK band Glass Animals releases a new rendition of "Heat Waves," with the latest version featuring iann dior.


United Kingdom band Glass Animals has been enjoying the success of their third studio album Dreamland following its release last summer. The full-length was anchored by the acclaim of its single "Heat Waves," which preceded the album by a couple of months and quickly became a hit amongst Glass Animals' tight-knit fan base. Since its release, "Heat Waves" has transcended beyond the group's core listeners and became a global sensation, and it currently holds the number one spot on the Billboard Alternative Airplay Chart. Now, to help keep its momentum going, Glass Animals has released an updated version of "Heat Waves" that features Billboard chart-topping newcomer ian diorr.

Considering the success of iann dior and 24kGoldn's "Mood," the new rendition of "Heat Waves" should definitely get the push that Glass Animals is looking for. Plus, it helps that iann dior's contribution — a quick verse that finds the Puerto-Rican born singer admitting to being sprung over a lover who seems incapable of showing up for him — is just as infectious as the vibe that the UK band's runaway success is celebrated for. 

How are you feeling this unexpected Glass Animals and iann dior collaboration? 

Quotable Lyrics

I've been waiting on you just to get my hopes up
But we can never make it there
I can't help but feeling scared
What's it gonna take for you to finally show up?
Water in my eyes make it hard to see 'cause

Glass Animals
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  1  0
  0
  99
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Glass Animals iann dior
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS iann diorr Is Sprung On Glass Animals' New Version Of "Heat Waves"
10
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject