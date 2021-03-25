iann diorr Is Sprung On Glass Animals' New Version Of "Heat Waves"

United Kingdom band Glass Animals has been enjoying the success of their third studio album Dreamland following its release last summer. The full-length was anchored by the acclaim of its single "Heat Waves," which preceded the album by a couple of months and quickly became a hit amongst Glass Animals' tight-knit fan base. Since its release, "Heat Waves" has transcended beyond the group's core listeners and became a global sensation, and it currently holds the number one spot on the Billboard Alternative Airplay Chart. Now, to help keep its momentum going, Glass Animals has released an updated version of "Heat Waves" that features Billboard chart-topping newcomer ian diorr.

Considering the success of iann dior and 24kGoldn's "Mood," the new rendition of "Heat Waves" should definitely get the push that Glass Animals is looking for. Plus, it helps that iann dior's contribution — a quick verse that finds the Puerto-Rican born singer admitting to being sprung over a lover who seems incapable of showing up for him — is just as infectious as the vibe that the UK band's runaway success is celebrated for.

How are you feeling this unexpected Glass Animals and iann dior collaboration?

Quotable Lyrics

I've been waiting on you just to get my hopes up

But we can never make it there

I can't help but feeling scared

What's it gonna take for you to finally show up?

Water in my eyes make it hard to see 'cause