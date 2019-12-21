On Friday, Hulu premiered the official trailer for their upcoming series High Fidelity, based on Nick Hornby’s 1995 novel.

The new series stars Zoë Kravitz as Rob, who owns a record store in Crown Heights. If the new story stays true to the original, she will revisit her past relationships in order to find "the one." The show also stars Da’Vine Joy Randolph, David H. Holmes, Jake Lacy, and Kingsley Ben-Adir.

Even if you haven't read the book, you may recognize the plot, as it was originally adapted into a movie starring John Cusack in 2000.

Music fans should appreciate this one because Kravitz's character is a bit of a music snob, so there should be plenty of references throughout the show. You'll be keen to notice a number of records in the background of the trailer alone such as Tyler, the Creator's Goblin.

High Fidelity was originally planned to release through Disney+, but back in April, it was moved to Hulu.

Kravitz has been on a hot streak as of late, starring in HBO's Big Little Lies and is also set to play Catwoman in the upcoming Robert Pattinson-led Batman series from director Matt Reeves.

High Fidelity is scheduled to premiere in February 2020.