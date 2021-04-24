When the Houston Rockets started the season with DeMarcus Cousins, John Wall, and James Harden, there was some hope that the team would be pretty solid. Unfortunately, without the likes of Mike D'Antoni and Daryl Morey, things got shaky incredibly fast as Harden demanded a trade that eventually brought Victor Oladipo to the franchise. The team then parted ways with DeMarcus Cousins and an abhorrent losing streak immediately put an end to the Rockets' playoff hopes.

Now, the Rockets will be dealt yet another blow at the end of this season as the team's longtime CEO Tad Brown will be leaving his post. Brown announced this week that he would be stepping down and that after 19 years with the franchise, it was time for him to move on.

"It's time to move on, and it's time to take on other adventures that we're looking forward to," Brown said. "It's been the greatest honor of my professional life to lead this organization. It's been the ride of a lifetime. [...] It was a really challenging fall. The people who left meant a lot to me."

While this news may not move casual NBA fans, this is certainly a blow for the Rockets as it is yet another core member of the executive team that will be leaving the franchise. Needless to say, the Rockets rebuild starts now.

