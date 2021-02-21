DeMarcus Cousins has bounced around the NBA over the last few years and with injuries piling up, he has been unable to find consistency. This doesn't take away from Cousins' skills out on the court, as he is still an effective player who can do wonders for his team. This season, Cousins has been with the Houston Rockets and so far, he has proved that he is still capable of playing at a high level.

Despite all of this, it was reported yesterday that Cousins will actually be let go from the Rockets, as the team wants to get smaller. This news came as a surprise to many, especially considering how the team guaranteed his contract for the entire year.

Immediately following this news, reports surfaced claiming that the Los Angeles Lakers will be heavily pursuing Cousins. Of course, the Lakers had Cousins on the team last year although an ACL injury kept him out of the lineup. Now, the Lakers are in need of a big man, and Cousins would be the perfect player to fill that role.

With Cousins becoming a free agent, numerous teams will be going after him, so stay tuned for HNHH as we will bring you all of the latest updates on his situation.

Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images