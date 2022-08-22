The big day has finally arrived for Game of Thrones lovers – the House of the Dragon prequel series has officially premiered, and with the help of the NY Post, we've got a summary of everything you need to know about the first episode.

The new show is set roughly 200 years before the events of its beloved predecessor and will tell the story of the Targaryen family as they navigate a civil war, revealing exactly how Daenerys and Jon Snow became the last two members of the clan standing.

Game of Thrones actress Emilia Clarke (Daenerys) in 2020 -- Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

House of the Dragon is based on George R.R. Martin's Fire & Blood book, which chronicles the fictional history of the Targaryen family – more specifically a battle between Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen and her half-brother, Aegon II over who will succeed their father, Viserys I, on his throne.

While dragons were sparse in GoT, this era of Westeros is filled with them, making for some pretty intense battles (though we won't see that played out on screen until later on). For now, we watch Viserys musing on the throne about his heir, before his son is even born and when his daughter is just a young teenager.

Since the show covers a larger span of time, viewers will notice more time jumps with the recasting of age-appropriate actors in certain roles.

Most characters are living in the King's Landing area of Westeros, and key players you'll want to be familiar with are King Viserys I, his mischievous brother, Daemon, as well as daughter Rhaenyra, who's a bit too close for comfort with her uncle (although that is the Targaryen way).

The King's hand is Otto Hightower, who hates Daemon. His daughter, Alicent, is a friend of Rhaenyra's at first, but it's been noted that she'll become a crucial character in the impending war.

