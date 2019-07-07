Stan Lee, or "Stan The Man,"Stan The Man was a comic book writer best known for his work with Marvel Comics, and is most often attributed with the achievement of transforming the industry forever. In the last 20 years, there have been many memorable moments whereby Lee has made brief, but notable, cameos in a number of Marvel-based superhero franchises, from X-Men to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In each appearance, the legendary comic book creator played a different character in either chuckle-inducing, or touching moments. And now, Hot Toys has decided to immortalize one of the said appearances, by turning Lee into a 1/6th scale figure.

If you recall, Lee made a significant cameo in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, whereby he was decked out in a yellow space suit and Stark-designed sunglasses. The clip takes place on the planet Xander, where it is revealed that Lee has been informing the Watchers, an ancient race who observe all the events happening in the universe. The 31 cm figure is eerily life-like, and portrays Lee’s facial features in very close detail, as well as "a specially designed rock-themed diorama figure stand with intricate stone details and a specially designed space backdrop with lenticular effect." The collectible figure will be released exclusively at this year’s Toy Fair, but you can check out Hot Toy’s Facebook page for more details.