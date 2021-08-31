Horseshoe Gang Snaps On Eminem Banger With "Liquor Store Church Freestyle"

Last October, Eminem laced "Liquor Store Chruch, a banger for KXNG Crooked's Family Bvsiness collective. Now, another of Crook's associations are coming through to body Em's production, with the Horseshoe Gang officially delivering their own "Liquor Store Church" freestyle. While the original featured a more structured approach, the Gang's version is all about the bars -- that, and showcasing the symbiotic chemistry that exists between them.

Fans of lyrically driven rap will find much to love here, as the three-minute Freestyle packs no shortage of clever punchlines and otherworldly multi-syllabic schemes. In truth, it's almost hard to keep up with the Gang, with each member simultaneously engaging in healthy competition while seamlessly coordinating to execute their game-plan as a united front. It feels like they're only scratching the surface, and who knows what the future might hold for the rising Long Beach quartet.

Stream the new version of "Liquor Store Church" now, delivered by the HorseShoe Gang and produced by the legendary Slim Shady.

Quotable Lyrics

Your handbag Louis, hand that to me, and that Gucci

We don't wanna be a hashtag do we?

I'll happily kidnap your pappy and that'll be bag-dad

Then I'll have a cat tattoo me

A tattoo tear on my cheek, call it Murder Ink

