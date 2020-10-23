Eminem Laces Family Bvsiness Banger "Liquor Store Church"

Following the release of their last collaboration "Skip This Ad," Family Bvsiness and Eminem have once again joined forces for another new banger. This one is called "Liquor Store Church," which finds Slim behind the boards as KXNG Crooked and the Family Bvsiness crew step behind the mic to put in work. With each member stepping up to put in work with a brief verse apiece, KXNG Crook gets the honor of closing things out with an accomplished veteran's touch.

Though Em's production has been largely reserved for his own solo music, it's nice to see him once again sending beats over to the artists he respects. "Got him in some hood shit ahahah let’s go Marshall," tweets KXNG Crooked, responding to some praise for the new banger. One has to wonder if Em plans on upping his production frequency moving forward, as he once did back in the early millennium. In the meantime, check out his dark and blistering work scoring Family Bvsiness on "Liquor Store Church," and be sure to check back for the upcoming HorseShoe Gang EP Music To Riot To when that drops.

QUOTABLE LYRICS

Damn bruh, it's hard to be a thief

The camera'll caught you in the streets

Technology will film your next robbery

See everything but the bottom of your feet