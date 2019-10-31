mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Hoodrich Pablo Juan Keeps It 100 On "DMV Intro"

Aron A.
October 30, 2019 20:56
122 Views
01
0
CoverCover

DMV Intro
Hoodrich Pablo Juan

Editor Rating:HOTTTTT
User Rating:
n/a
0% (0)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Hoodrich Pablo Juan comes through with his new single off of "DMV."


Hoodrich Pablo Juan has been delivering a steady stream of new music. The rapper is currently readying the release of his forthcoming project, DMV which is due out tomorrow. Ahead of its release, the rapper gave fans a little dose of what to expect with the release of the album's intro. "DMV Intro" plays out cinematically as it opens up with a soliloquy from Hoodrich Pablo Juan detailing his struggles coming up over cloudy flutes before the drums kick in and Hoodrich comes in full force. Hoodrich comes in hard and if that's only the intro, there's no telling what to expect from the rest of the project.

The rapper's forthcoming project, DMV, stands for Dope Money Violence and features appearances from Wiz Khalifa, Gucci Mane, Zaytoven, and more.

Quotable Lyrics
I was built for this shit like I'm Keanu Reeves
I was broke with no money, I had to say please
Go get the sack, I can't slip, I got cleats
Drugs in my blood make my heartbeat
Got bitches like chicken, they white meat

Hoodrich Pablo Juan
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  0  1
  0
  122
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Hoodrich Pablo Juan dmv Dope Money Violence
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Hoodrich Pablo Juan Keeps It 100 On "DMV Intro"
01
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject