Honorable C.N.O.T.E. Puts Loyalty Above All Else In "The Pledge"

"The Pledge" is a harbinger of things to come for the veteran producer.

Honorable C.N.O.T.E's resume speaks for itself. With production credits ranging from his pick of the litter to the upper echelon, it's a wonder "The Pledge" didn't garner more attention when it dropped in February. For starters, the music video marked the beginning of C.N.O.T.E's foray into a different form of songwriting - the likes of which Sonny Digital proved difficult to break into.

Although it isn't overtly stated in the song or video, "The Pledge" very much communicates a desire to remain in contact with the state of Michigan, where he grew up under particularly trying circumstances in a community that lacked in diversity. Nonetheless, C.N.O.T.E is clearly appreciative of the wonder years despite the discomfort.

"The Pledge" has a spot reserved to it in Honorable C.N.O.T.E's upcoming solo venture, tentatively titled Signs, as per DGB. Otherwise, C.N.O.T.E has kept himself busy with a number of high profile placements, the likes of which include "NCAA" by 2 Chainz and "Just Like It" by his longtime conspirator Gucci Mane.