After HoneyKomb Brazy's grandparents died in a suspicious house fire in Mobile, AL in mid-February, Brazy and others suspected there was foul play attached to the tragedy.

Sources near the scene had said they heard noises that sounded like gunshots before the house fire, and suspects related to the case soon emerged. Darrin Southall became a primary suspect, as he was heavily involved in several crimes for many years in Mobile.

Now, Southall is behind bars after pleading guilty to leading a $24 million drug operation that ran in Alabama, Texas and Mississippi. In a case that involved several kilograms of cocaine and heroine, the 43-year-old now could face a sentence of up to 30-35 years in prison. His sentencing is scheduled for Feb. 18, 2022, which is coincidentally a year and one day after the heartbreaking loss of HoneyKomb Brazy's grandparents.

Public safety director of Mobile Lawrence Battiste explained the significance of this arrest: "It’s a great day in the city of Mobile to be able to have someone of this magnitude taken off the streets and taken out of the drug trade. Sometimes when you take out a major head of any organization, there are people that are vying for positions to maybe take over the area or role that particular person served in. But I do think it will have a short-term impact on the disruption. In particular, his criminal organization that he had in place.Our hope and desire is that not only do we cripple him and what he’s been able to do, but maybe cripple others who may be looking to come up and fill the void that has been created by him."

Even though he has been apprehended, it is still unclear whether or not Southall will be tried in the housefire incident.

But, HoneyKomb Brazy does not consider the fire an accident, as he sounded certain his grandparents were targeted in a tribute post to them after their death saying: "Long live grandma n grandpa y’all was my heart fr I put y’all in every song," the rapper said. "I hate y’all got caught up in my shit smh this hurt main I beg y’all to let me move y’all everyday."





