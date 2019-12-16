TuneCore and HotNewHipHop recently teamed up for an extensive "Heat Seekers" contest, giving artists the opportunity to have their music heard on our playlist, and the chance to take part in a studio session with one of the game's best producers at the HNHH studio.

Throughout the 11-week "Heat Seekers" contest, countless artists signed up via TuneCore to distribute their upcoming release, whether it was a single, EP, album, or mixtape. After reviewing all of the entries over the months, New York native Mr. Lightupp was crowned the winner and invited to come in for a studio session with Brooklyn-based producer Reefa, who has previously worked with everybody from Lil Wayne, The Notorious B.I.G, Rick Ross, The Game, Ludacris, and Gucci Mane just to name a few.

As part of the session, Reefa and Mr. Lightupp spoke with us about how they got started in the music business and explained exactly how they've benefitted from uploading music to Spotify, Apple Music and more using TuneCore over the years. Check out our recap of the "Heat Seekers" studio session in the video embedded at the top of this post, and stay tuned to see what HNHH and TuneCore have in store for independent artists in 2020.