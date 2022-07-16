Hit-Boy Produces "Scholar" Featuring Devin Morrison & 24hrs

Hit-Boy, born Chauncey Alexander Hollis Jr., is a jack of all trades. Whether it's producing a beat for one of the hottest artists in the industry, writing catchy rhymes that get stuck in people's heads, or flowing on songs himself-- he has done it all and the 35-year-old entertainer doesn't plan on stopping any time soon.

Yesterday (July 15), he teamed up with two artists to deliver a fun, upbeat track titled "Scholar." 24hrs, a rapper and singer hailing from Oakland, California, and Devin Morrison, a musician out of Los Angeles, both accompanied Hit-Boy on the record. The three-minute single consisted of a vibrating, yet mellow, type of tone and went perfectly with each artist's voice.

The song started with 24hrs rapping the memorable chorus. "2 a.m. on Ventura with a b*tch that's bad as toddlers/And I don't blame lil shawty, she ain't grow up with her father... Dropped up out of school/We always knew I wasn't no scholar," he harmonized on the beat.

The guys also dropped a visual for the record on YouTube. It currently sits at over 23,000 videos after being posted less than 24 hours ago. Shot in a high school setting, the video featured Bel-Air star, Jabari Banks, along with women dressed in skimpy schoolgirl outfits.

Check out the visuals and stream the single below.

Quotable Lyrics

I keep it P with all the G's for real

Spent ten bands on these Carti's so I can see for real

Hit-Boy that's my twin, that's my twin for real

I told him it's even better when a real n*gga win