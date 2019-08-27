mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

H.E.R. Performs Unreleased Song "Anti" At MTV VMAs

Erika Marie
August 27, 2019 02:07
906 Views
21
2
CoverCover

Anti
H.E.R.

Editor Rating:HOTTTTT
User Rating:
meh
50% (7)
Rate
Audience Rating
1 VERY HOTTTTT
2 HOTTTTT
1 MEH
2 NOT FEELING IT
1 MAKE IT STOP

She questioned people's obsession with social media standards.


After taking to the 2019 MTV VMAs red carpet with her pet snake, one of which she claims she has five of at home, H.E.R. took to the stage with her band to perform her unreleased single, "Anti." The 22-year-old Grammy Award-winning artist opened her performance by standing alone in front of a screen that mimicked that of the cover of a magazine. As she sang, the questions "Who decides real beauty?" and "Who are you doing this for?" popped up.

Later, her backup singers joined her on stage and some were wearing t-shirts that supported the song's message as their garments read "anti-bullying," "anti-racism," "anti-sexism" and "anti-brutality." As her singers engaged in beautiful harmonies, H.E.R. grabbed her guitar and began shredding away, ending her performance with a standing ovation.

The mellow ballad takes aim at society's obsession with keeping up with the social media illusion and highlights the extreme measures people go through to gain acceptance from total strangers. Let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics

What are we doing this for?
I know you can't breathe when you move in that tight dress
And your feet are killing you
Who you trying to impress?

H.E.R.
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  2  1
  2
  906
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
H.E.R.
2 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS H.E.R. Performs Unreleased Song "Anti" At MTV VMAs
21
2
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject