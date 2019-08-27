H.E.R. Performs Unreleased Song "Anti" At MTV VMAs

After taking to the 2019 MTV VMAs red carpet with her pet snake, one of which she claims she has five of at home, H.E.R. took to the stage with her band to perform her unreleased single, "Anti." The 22-year-old Grammy Award-winning artist opened her performance by standing alone in front of a screen that mimicked that of the cover of a magazine. As she sang, the questions "Who decides real beauty?" and "Who are you doing this for?" popped up.

Later, her backup singers joined her on stage and some were wearing t-shirts that supported the song's message as their garments read "anti-bullying," "anti-racism," "anti-sexism" and "anti-brutality." As her singers engaged in beautiful harmonies, H.E.R. grabbed her guitar and began shredding away, ending her performance with a standing ovation.

The mellow ballad takes aim at society's obsession with keeping up with the social media illusion and highlights the extreme measures people go through to gain acceptance from total strangers. Let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics

What are we doing this for?

I know you can't breathe when you move in that tight dress

And your feet are killing you

Who you trying to impress?