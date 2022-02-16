The life of Tina Tintor and her pet dog has been immortalized through an affectionately-created memorial in Las Vegas. The mural pays homage to the young lady who lost her life in an unfortunate car accident caused by former Las Vegas Raiders player Henry Ruggs.

The mural depicts the young lady smiling endearingly alongside her Golden Retriever across a gentle blue background. In addition, friends and family of the late young lady and her dog have come periodically to pay their respects, offering flowers, candles, and heartfelt trinkets as they continue their mourning process. This mural, organized by Tintor's uncle, comes three months after losing their lives in the senseless car accident.

(Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

As the details were a bit murky a couple of months ago, investigators have stated that Tintor's death was caused by her being burned to death after her RAV4 was struck from behind by Ruggs' sports car, who was "speeding with a .161 BAC" at the time of the incident.

It has been said that Henry Ruggs could be facing a couple of decades in prison if he is convicted of all five charges that he has been hit with. As stated before, we will be sure to keep you all updated on this story as we hear more information and receive more developments.

