Hender Scheme is a Japanese based brand known for its tan colored leather aesthetic that has made its way to Adidas and Jordan Brand shoes in the past. Adidas is a frequent collaborator of Hender Scheme and in the coming weeks, they will be dropping two brand new colorways of the Adidas ZX 4000 4D.

The first of these colorways has a white primeknit base but comes with tan leather overlays that help add some contrasting accents. Grey appears on the three stripes and the tongue, while a red Hender Scheme tag is placed on the bottom of the laces. A ran leather Adidas tag is then placed on the top of the tongue to add even more contrast. Just like all the other 4D shoes out there, these have a mint green midsole.

There is also a black colorway which sports the aforementioned shade throughout the entire upper. The only pops of color come on the mint green midsole and the tan leather Hender Scheme and Adidas tags that appear on the tongue and the laces respectively.

According to Sole Collector, both colorways will drop on Saturday, June 22nd for an undisclosed price.

Image via Adidas

