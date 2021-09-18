mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Headie One Slides Through With "Beggars Can't Be Choosers"

Aron A.
September 18, 2021 14:27
Headie One unveils a brand new track ahead of his forthcoming project.


Over the past few months, Headie One has been offering new singles in anticipation of his follow-up to 2020's EDNA. His last release turned out to be the project that garnered international attraction, especially with names like Drake and Future attached to the tracklist. His recent singles have been a return to from of sorts. Bringing it back to the sounds of UK drill and road rap, he came through with a brand new single this week titled, "Beggars Can't Be Choosers." Though it lacks the sinister stylings that make up the UK sound, the more upbeat production allows Headie One to celebrate all of his accomplishments and wins over the years.

The latest from Headie One arrives a few months after dropping "2 Chains." Peep his new single below.

Too Loyal… For My Own Good drops on October 1st.

Quotable Lyrics
Ever had the jakes pissed, they couldn't find that nina?
Bad B wanna get rid of my clothes, I think she is a keeper
Got this ting from Uxbridge, one from Dulwich, I can phone up either
She love the AP, but I come with a chandelier like Sia

