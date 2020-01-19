Kevin Reilly, HBO Max's chief content officer, confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter rumors that the cast and creators of Friends are in talks to make a reunion special; however, Reilly also added that it's only still a "maybe."

Getty Images / Handout

"There’s interest all the way around, and yet we can’t seem to quite get that interest all aligned to push the button on it," he explained. "Today, unfortunately, it’s still a maybe."

Rumors of a reunion kicked off in November when The Hollywood Reporter originally reported that a special was in the works.

The '90s hit sitcom has seen a vivid revival towards the end of the last decade with it having been one of the most popular shows on Netflix. Netflix even bid $80 million to retain it for a final year in 2019. The service was outbid this year, however, with the sitcom departing for HBO Max.

HBO Max is scheduled to launch in May. It will boast an impressive catalog alongside Friends that includes all of HBO's current content in addition to a slew of other TV shows and movies. HBO Max has retained the rights to South Park, The Big Bang Theory, Fresh Prince of Bel-Air and more. Fans can sign-up for the service ahead of time here.