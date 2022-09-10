Harrison Ford introduced the next installment in the Indiana Jones franchise at the D23 Expo on Saturday, admitting that the film will be the final time he appears in the series. The legendary actor received a standing ovation from the crowd, alongside his co-star, Phoebe Waller-Bridge.

“Thank you for making these films such an incredible experience for all of us,” he said. “I’m very proud to say to say that this one is fantastic. [Points at Waller-Bridge] And this is one of the reasons. ‘Indiana Jones’ movies are about fantasy and mystery, but they’re also about heart. We have a really great story to tell, as well as a movie that will kick your ass.”



Charley Gallay / Getty Images

From there, he admitted that this will be his last time appearing as the titular character, which he debuted as back in 1981 for Raiders of the Lost Ark: “This is it. I will not fall down for you again. But thank you so much.”

Waller-Bridge added that she "had the time of my life making this movie."

Other members of the cast include Mads Mikkelsen, Toby Jones, Boyd Holbrook, Thomas Kretschmann, and Antonio Banderas.

The last time that Ford appeared on screen as Indy was 14 years ago for Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull.

Indiana Jones 5 is scheduled to hit theaters on June 30, 2023. The trailer played at D23 has yet to be revealed to the public.

Check out Ford's comments at D23 below.

