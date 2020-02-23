In a galaxy far, far away, Harrison Ford played Han Solo, a role in the Star Wars movie saga many say was his best. But here on earth, Ford has made it clear that he doesn’t actually give a shit about any of that otherworldly minutiae.

During a recent interview with USA Today about his new film, Call of The Wild, Ford discussed his notorious Han Solo character, who made a reappearence in the 2019 Rise Of Skywalker, despite being killed in the prior movie, The Force Awakens. He blamed J.J. Abrams, the movie’s director, for the return of Solo, saying that Abrams persuaded him to make a repeat appearance because the director felt it was important for the character development of his mysterious son, Kylo Ren. Ford was then asked about an ongoing online debate about whether his reappearance made him a “Force ghost.” Yup, Ford was thinking the same thing as you probably are right now.

Charley Gallay/Getty Images

“A Force ghost? I don’t know what a force ghost is,” said the 77-year-old Hollywood star, and then reportedly lowered his voice and whispered, “I’m not talking loud enough for your recorder. I have no (expletive) idea what a force ghost is. And I don’t care!”

This is hardly the first time that Ford has proudly not given a shit about his motivations for starring in certain movies. “Getting paid” has always been one of his frank answers for accepting roles. Nonetheless, Star Wars fans have accepted Ford’s crotchety attitude and for whatever reason still seem to enjoy him.

Let's just let him be for now.