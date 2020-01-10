Speaking frankly, David Ayer's Suicide Squad was hardly considered to be the shining point in the DC cinematic canon. And while many did appreciate Margot Robbie's commitment to the zany and unstable antihero, the film itself was seen as somewhat of a mess. Despite seemingly washing their hands of the original Suicide Squad, all was not lost. The powers that be looked to course correct with Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn), which finds Robbie reprising her role in a starring capacity.

Today marks the arrival of the film's latest trailer, which provides a closer look at some of the action setpieces and dynamics at play. Boasting a stacked cast of characters, including Huntress, Black Canary, Renee Montoya, Black Mask, and Victor Zsasz, the Cathy Yan helmed film appears to be a lively, rambunctious, and all-around fun affair. Case in point, there's a hyena.

Provided the film can maintain the trailer's confident tone, perhaps Birds Of Prey will be a home run after all. Check out the action-packed trailer below and sound off - are you interested in seeing this one? If so, look for it to hit theaters on February 7th.