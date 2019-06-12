One of the most dysfunctional teams in the NFL last season were the Oakland Raiders who were playing their first season under head coach Jon Gruden. Gruden pretty well took over the entire team and made some questionable personnel decisions, including the trade of Khalil Mack to the Chicago Bears. The Raiders ended up finishing the season with a record of 4-12 and were the subject of some pretty hefty ridicule from fans around the league.

Heading into this season, there is no telling what the future holds for the Raiders but lucky for us, the team will be the subject of the popular HBO series Hard Knocks. Yes, that's right, the Raiders and their newest wide receiver, Antonio Brown will be gracing the screen to show us all just how interesting this team is going to be. Gruden is typically some must-see television but if you were to add in someone like Brown, the possibilities are truly endless.

If you're looking forward to the new season, it will be premiering on August 6th on HBO just a few weeks before the start of the regular season. Even if you're not a big fan of the Raiders, this will surely be a season to remember.

