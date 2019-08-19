HappyBirthdayCalvin Taps BJRNCK For New Song "Alone"

As he preps the arrival of the third installation of his No Friends EP, Chicago-bred HappyBirthdayCalvin returns with his latest "Alone" track, recruiting BJRNCK for the assist on the track.

"I’ve been waiting to release this song for a while now, because I know everyone can relate to it," Calvin tells Billboard. "The time has come."

"LPeezy (ATS Label Owner) and I were in the studio and I was freestyling, and I just started rapping the hook, ‘I’m not lonely baby, I’m just alone, live fast die young. And then LPeezy came up with the second half, ‘Nah Nah Nah Nah.’ And boom there it was."

Take a full listen to the selection below.

Quotable Lyrics

These days, nobody real

Everybody fake

Everybody hate

Everbody change

Took some time to find myself

Had to learn I can't be no one else