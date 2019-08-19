mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

HappyBirthdayCalvin Taps BJRNCK For New Song "Alone"

Milca P.
August 18, 2019
Alone
HappyBirthdayCalvin Feat. BJRNCK

Calvin shares new track.


As he preps the arrival of the third installation of his No Friends EP, Chicago-bred HappyBirthdayCalvin returns with his latest "Alone" track, recruiting BJRNCK for the assist on the track.

"I’ve been waiting to release this song for a while now, because I know everyone can relate to it," Calvin tells Billboard. "The time has come." 

"LPeezy (ATS Label Owner) and I were in the studio and I was freestyling, and I just started rapping the hook, ‘I’m not lonely baby, I’m just alone, live fast die young. And then LPeezy came up with the second half, ‘Nah Nah Nah Nah.’ And boom there it was."

Take a  full listen to the selection below.

Quotable Lyrics

These days, nobody real
Everybody fake
Everybody hate
Everbody change 
Took some time to find myself
Had to learn I can't be no one else

 

