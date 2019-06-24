For decades, the Halloween franchise released a ton of sequels but none of them reached the same type of praise as the original. Nonetheless, it's one of the most successful horror film franchises of all time. When Blumhouse Films' released Halloween in 2018 -- a direct sequel to the 1978 original -- it was met with positive reception from the critics and the box office. The film had a $10M budget and ended up making $255M worldwide. Needless to say, a sequel is now in the works with Blumhouse Films expected to start filming it later this year.



Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Collider reports Halloween 2 is set to begin filming after Labor Day weekend with hopes to have it in theatres by October 16, 2020. Jamie Lee Curtis is "all but assured to return" as Laurie Strode. Judy Greer and Andi Matichak are also expected to take on their respective roles in the film. Although there isn't any confirmation yet, David Gordon Green reportedly wrote the script and is expected to return as the film's director.

With the success of the 2018 sequel, Blumhouse Films' is obviously expecting Halloween 2 to bring more success to the franchise. It appears as if there's a good chance they'll be making an announcement for the film's return later this year -- hopefully, this summer. Keep your eyes peeled for more information on the upcoming Halloween sequel.