Gunna Takes Jordyn Woods To A Carnival In "Baby Birkin" Visual

Gunna returns with new visuals off of "Drip Or Drown 2."

Gunna's still riding the wave of Drip Or Drown 2, his official debut album which arrived in February. Although it didn't reach the same type of acclaim as his previous solo efforts, it's still holding down 2019 as one of the stronger projects to drop this year. He's slowly released visuals off of the project for songs likes "Three Headed Snake" with Young Thug and "Richard Millie Plain." Now, he takes a trip to the carnival with former Kardashian-Jenner affiliate for the new visuals for "Baby Birkin."

Jordyn Woods is still winning months after the cheating scandal involving Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson. Gunna nabs Woods for the new visual for "Birkin Baby." The model and Instagram stare co-stars along Gunna as the leading lady in the visual as she's seen flexing a Birkin bag at a carnival in the middle of a desert.

Peep the visual above.