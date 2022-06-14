Gunna has written a letter to his fans from a Fulton County jail, where he is being held for conspiracy to violate Georgia’s Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act. The arrest came as a part of a sweeping 56-count indictment against members of YSL, including Young Thug.

In his letter, Gunna opens on a positive note: "2022 has been one of the best years of my life, despite this difficult situation. This year I had the whole world pushing P."

From there, he reflects on his upbringing in a "marginalized neighborhood," where he witnessed Black people "attacked, hated, murdered, berated, belittled, silenced, judged, used and held captive." Nonetheless, Gunna used his "art form, my gift from God, to change my circumstance."



Paras Griffin / Getty Images

Despite the arrest, Gunna says that the prosecution's claims about him are false and he has faith that he will be found innocent.

"The picture that is being painted of me is ugly and untrue," he explains. "My fans know I love to celebrate life, I love my family, I love travel, I love music, I love my fans. I have all faith that God will grant me justice for the purity in my heart and the innocence of my actions."

"As a Black Man in America, it seems as though my art is only acceptable when I’m a source of entertainment for the masses. My art is not allowed to stand alone as entertainment, I’m not allowed that freedom as a Black Man in America," Gunna writes.

As he concludes the letter, Gunna assures fans, "Nothing will stop me from chasing my dreams, I won't stop being a good person, even if some unnamed and unknown accusers want the world to see me as bad person. When I was free, I tried to be good and kind to the community around me and, when I am released, I will do the same thing all over again."

"We still pushing P: Power, Prayer, Progress, Passion, Productivity, Praise, Precision, Pease, Prosperity, Patience, Pride and Persistence," Gunna concludes.

In a press release from 300 Entertainment sharing Gunna's letter, the company included a link to the PSA for the Rap Music on Trial initiative. The movement seeks to bring the New York state senate's recent bill of the same name, which limits the use of lyrics as evidence in court, nationwide. You can sign the Protect Black Art petition here.

Check out the entirety of Gunna's letter below.