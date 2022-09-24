We haven't heard much from Gunna directly as of late – aside from a few leaked photos and videos from calls with family members – but in a recent interview with VladTV, criminal journalist George Chidi spilled some tea on the latest updates in the ongoing YSL Gang Indictment case.

Yesterday (September 23), it was reported that the "Pushin' P" hitmaker's involvement with a nurse who allegedly tried to smuggle him drugs inside the jail and was arrested in the process is only "the tip of the iceberg" when it comes to corruption amongst Georgia's correctional officers.

Gunna in 2020 -- Marcus Ingram/Getty Images

In another portion of the interview, Chidi spoke with Vlad specifically about the reason Gunna's bond was denied twice. "In court, the District Attorney's office argued that Gunna was somehow involved and they were deliberately vague, involved in two murders related to a crips gang in South Fulton called the Shady Park Crips," he shared.

Chidi explained that, at this time, information remains sparse as the prosecution hasn't released the discovery to the public. "I can’t figure out which murders they’re talking about, or how Gunna might be involved," he admitted.

"I can’t find the agency that’s investigating that because it’s not the South Fulton police. They have categorically denied knowing anything about a connection between Gunna and their neighbourhood crip crew. It blindsided them as well."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Neighborhood Talk (@theneighborhoodtalk)

Chidi stated that, since he doesn't have the discovery, it's highly unlikely that Wunna's crew does either. "I look at that like I’m wondering at what point is the prosecution just trying to make an argument because they’re making an argument. I don’t know what that is. I have asked and they have not explained it to me."

In previous court hearings, prosecutors alleged, "He is a member of the Shady Park Crips out of South Fulton. He is under an investigation at this point in time by more than one law enforcement agency concerning at least two homicides committed by that gang during this time."

At the time, attorney Steve Sadow insisted that his client didn't participate in any "so-called Shady Park Crips matters."

Check out the full VladTV interview clip below, and tap back in with HNHH later for more hip-hop news updates.