Gudda Gudda Releases New Mixtape "7 Slugs"

It was a much simpler time when YMCMB was running hip-hop. An era defined by bootleg YMCMB crewnecks and Kane Beatz' production. And while there were plenty of names associated with the Young Money camp that Lil Wayne highlighted, beyond the Nickis, Drakes, and Tygas. Gudda Gudda was among those who stood by Wayne's side during the Sqad Up days. And while his peak moment arrived on "Bedrock," he's continued to put out some solid mixtapes, like the Guddaville series.

It has, however, been a while since we've heard from Gudda Gudda and today, he's back in the fold with his latest project, 7 Slugs. Laced up with seven songs in total, with production hailing from Swede 808 Mafia, Gudda Gudda embraces the new year with his latest body of work. We're excited to see what he has up his sleeves for the remainder of the year.