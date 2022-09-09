Congratulations are in order for Gucci Mane and his wife Keyshia Ka'Oir, who announced early on Friday (September 9) morning that they're expecting their second child together.

The 37-year-old shared the exciting news with her Instagram followers via a heartwarming video that shows a test confirming that she is currently with child. She first walks through her and the rapper's beautiful home before delivering the exciting news to him as he waits in bed.

Keyshia Ka'Oir and Gucci Mane in 2018 -- Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Immediately, Gucci's face breaks out in a huge smile before we cut to footage of Ka'Oir laying on a doctor's bed during an ultrasound, and also get an up-close look at her sonogram – met with yet another massive grin from the Alabama-born recording artist before we hear a strong, healthy heartbeat.

Finally, we see a clip of the couple's young son, Ice, playing by himself as Gucci's June 2022 track "Mrs. Davis" plays. It seems the song may have been an act of manifestation for the 42-year-old as on it he rapped, "Changed your name to Mrs. Davis, and our bond is super sacred / Let's have another baby, Ice needs somebody to play with."

At this time the baby's gender and Ka'Oir's due date remain unknown, but it likely won't be long after Ice celebrates his second birthday this December that he has a new brother or sister to keep him entertained.

When his first child with his wife was born, Gucci expressed that it felt like he was experiencing fatherhood for the first time all over again. "It’s a great thing and I love it, but it’s definitely challenging to be a parent," he said at the time. "I always want my music to talk about what was going on in my life, and the most important thing in my life now is my son."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Keyshia Ka'oir Davis (@keyshiakaoir)

Congratulations Gucci Mane and Keyshia Ka'Oir!