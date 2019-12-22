Gucci Mane & Asian Doll Take Us To "Magic City" For Christmas

On "Magic City", Gucci Mane is more Billy Bob Thornton's Bad Santa than East Atlanta Santa. Gucci's Christmastime alter-ego, which has now appeared on several albums and at several SantaCons, tends to be a menacing and domineering figure. He's a trap lord that spins holiday themes to recount narratives of his criminal activities. However, on "Magic City", he's messy like an uncle drunk off eggnog, but still overflowing with stories to tell.

Gucci's slurry singing spills over Metro Boomin and Dre Moon's glitchy beat. His lyrics reflect the debauchery of the Atlanta strip club after which the song is named. He rhymes "I'm a gold mouth idiot" and "my jawbone's illiterate" to paint the picture of this disorderly Santa. Asian Doll's verse slaps you out of the intoxicating whirl that Gucci stirred up. She raps with precision and brings out the beat's hard-hitting potential.

Asian Doll dropped a project titled Fright Night last month through Gucci's label, 1017 Eskimo/Alamo Records.

Quotable Lyrics

First I took over the South, took the golds out my mouth

I woke up with a motherfuckin' ghost in my house

I'm a gold mouth idiot, I'm not with that silly shit

Fuck all that articulate, my jawbone's illiterate