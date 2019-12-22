mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Gucci Mane & Asian Doll Take Us To "Magic City" For Christmas

Noah C
December 22, 2019 13:43
434 Views
02
0
Atlantic Recording CorporationAtlantic Recording Corporation
Atlantic Recording Corporation

Magic City
Gucci Mane Feat. Asian Doll
Produced by Metro Boomin & Dre Moon

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
not feeling it
33% (3)
Rate
Audience Rating
1 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
2 MAKE IT STOP

The most intoxicating song off "East Atlanta Santa 3".


On "Magic City", Gucci Mane is more Billy Bob Thornton's Bad Santa than East Atlanta Santa. Gucci's Christmastime alter-ego, which has now appeared on several albums and at several SantaCons, tends to be a menacing and domineering figure. He's a trap lord that spins holiday themes to recount narratives of his criminal activities. However, on "Magic City", he's messy like an uncle drunk off eggnog, but still overflowing with stories to tell.

Gucci's slurry singing spills over Metro Boomin and Dre Moon's glitchy beat. His lyrics reflect the debauchery of the Atlanta strip club after which the song is named. He rhymes "I'm a gold mouth idiot" and "my jawbone's illiterate" to paint the picture of this disorderly Santa. Asian Doll's verse slaps you out of the intoxicating whirl that Gucci stirred up. She raps with precision and brings out the beat's hard-hitting potential.  

Asian Doll dropped a project titled Fright Night last month through Gucci's label, 1017 Eskimo/Alamo Records

Quotable Lyrics

First I took over the South, took the golds out my mouth
I woke up with a motherfuckin' ghost in my house
I'm a gold mouth idiot, I'm not with that silly shit 
Fuck all that articulate, my jawbone's illiterate

SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  0  2
  0
  434
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
050403020100
Gucci Mane Asian Doll Metro Boomin Dre Moon
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Gucci Mane & Asian Doll Take Us To "Magic City" For Christmas
02
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject