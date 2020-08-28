Everybody has an opinion, especially when it comes to ranking our favorite hip-hop acts, artists, and albums. And in this day in age, sometimes the hottest takes have the most mileage, as they tend to ultimately elicit the most discussion. For Guapdad 4000, who continues to impress with his steady blend of sharp bars and smooth melodies, today seemed like the perfect occasion to spark a debate. One bound to draw a few raised eyebrows, prepared though he may be to silence all doubters.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

He is, of course, talking about the quintessential Future album -- a conversation that, on the surface, appears to have no clear answer. Yet Guapdad remains utterly convinced that it is HNDRXX, his second album of 2017, that holds the title. "HNDRXX is the best future album," he declares, via Twitter. "I’m willing to die on this hill."

If anything, it's a testament that Future's discography is deep enough to make the debate an interesting one. After all, HNDRXX is but one of many possible contenders. A strong case can be made for DS2, Future, and The WIZRD, and that's not even factoring in his deeper mixtape catalog. Yet Guapdad remains unwavering, to the point where his sword and drawn and ready to break his fall, should it come to that. Do you think he's onto something with this one? Or do you feel that Future's masterpiece lies elsewhere?