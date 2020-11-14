Guapdad 4000 Gets Braggadocios On New Single "Alpha"

Guapdad 4000 has certainly cemented himself as a standout artist in the hip-hop industry thanks to his consistent output and unique style. The artist has been known to show his Bay Area influences and with his latest single "Alpha," those Oakland origins are on full display as he raps over a tight yet bouncy beat that is impossible not to bob your head to.

Lyrically, Guadpad delivers a laid back flow that helps create a bit of a sinister vibe to it all. Throughout the song, the Oakland artist can be heard delivering braggadocios bars that help to assert his dominance in the game. It's a track that is going to be perfect for your weekend playlists and if you're already a fan of Guapdad, then this will surely be a hit.

Quotable Lyrics:

If I don't got no money I be pissed off

Fuckin' on a pretty ghetto bitch raw

I love when the nails done (Check)

Got a fresh set (Yes)

Mop the floor with that pussy like a wet jet (Squirt)