Guapdad 4000 Drops "Orgasm Full Of Pain" Single Ft. Deante' Hitchcock

Erika Marie
July 24, 2020 02:59
Orgasm Full Of Pain
Guapdad 4000 Feat. Deante Hitchcock

Guapdad 4000 is back with another single, this time linking with Atlanta's Deante' Hitchcock on "Orgasm Full of Pain."


An artist who has been using his quarantine time wisely is Guapdad 4000. We've received his regularly released "Rona Raps" for months where the rapper practices social distancing while collaborating with his fellow artists. Just last week, the Bay Area rapper dropped off his single "No Home for the Brave." On Friday (July 24), Guapdad is back with another hitter, "Orgasm Full of Pain," featuring Atlanta artist Deante' Hitchcock.

The insightful offering is a smooth vibe that stands out among the releases delivered at the top of Friday morning. Both Guapdad 4000 and Deante' Hitchcock us witty lyrics to interweave sex, politics, and personal struggles on an applause-worthy track. Stream "Orgasm Full of Pain" by these two rising artists and let us know if you're feeling their collaboration.

Quotable Lyrics

Uncles and daddyies and all my cousins
All been on the local news
Gentrification came to rape us
Then the locals move
It's all of us, we all bustin'

Guapdad 4000 Deante Hitchcock
