Guapdad 4000 Drops "Orgasm Full Of Pain" Single Ft. Deante' Hitchcock

An artist who has been using his quarantine time wisely is Guapdad 4000. We've received his regularly released "Rona Raps" for months where the rapper practices social distancing while collaborating with his fellow artists. Just last week, the Bay Area rapper dropped off his single "No Home for the Brave." On Friday (July 24), Guapdad is back with another hitter, "Orgasm Full of Pain," featuring Atlanta artist Deante' Hitchcock.

The insightful offering is a smooth vibe that stands out among the releases delivered at the top of Friday morning. Both Guapdad 4000 and Deante' Hitchcock us witty lyrics to interweave sex, politics, and personal struggles on an applause-worthy track. Stream "Orgasm Full of Pain" by these two rising artists and let us know if you're feeling their collaboration.

Quotable Lyrics

Uncles and daddyies and all my cousins

All been on the local news

Gentrification came to rape us

Then the locals move

It's all of us, we all bustin'



