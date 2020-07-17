Guapdad 4000 Recalls His Come Up On "No Home For The Brave"

Taking a little time to reflect on where he came from is Guapdad 4000. The Bay Area rapper has been regularly sharing new music and collaborations almost weekly throughout the COVID-19 quarantine. Fans have looked forward to his "Rona Raps" sessions, but now he returns with a single "No Home For The Brave" where he speaks about his rise to fame. The "Gucci Pajamas" artist makes it clear that he does enjoy the finer things in life, but that doesn't mean that he's forgotten where he comes from.

Over on his Twitter page, Guapdad fans have been showing the rapper an outpouring of support. "Very refreshing to see so many people looking forward to my new sh*t," he tweeted. "We’re getting somewhere ! feeling bigger than ever." Check out "No Home For The Brave" by Guapdad 4000 and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics

Gifties from groceries, that money swipe consistently

Waste a few on the food, the steakhouse look expensively

No more ramen from cups, Hibachi noodles instantly

Yeah, I know I'm shallow, but my pockets still got density