Guapdad 4000 Adds TyFontaine To His Alternative Single "Choppa Talk"

It's clear that Guapdad 4000 isn't letting his time under quarantine be wasted. His "Rona Raps" have been a blessing to fans as the Bay Area rapper links with his fellow artists for social distancing collaborations. We've received new music from Guapdad pretty much weekly, so we expected the rapper to close out July with a bang.

Guapdad 4000 surfaced once again on Friday (July 31) with a new single "Choppa Talk" featuring TyFontaine. This one comes just a week following Guap's "Orgasm Full of Pain," a track that he created with the help of Atlanta's Deante' Hitchcock. "Choppa Talk" mixes a bit of alternative and indie music in with Guapdad's singing-rapping flow, giving the track a vibe similar to The Weeknd. Check it out and let us know your thoughts.

Quotable Lyrics

Grab a glass fill me up

Just please don't take forever

These shots I'm shooting full of liquor

You can give me what I need