Guap Tarantino & Lil Uzi Vert Link Up For "Of Course"

Aron A.
September 20, 2021 16:35
Of Course
Guap Tarantino Feat. Lil Uzi Vert

Guap Tarantino taps Lil Uzi Vert for YFBG's "Quarantino 2" project.


It seems that Lil Uzi Vert's vault continues to get hacked. Whether he shares a new snippet of music or not, loose singles and collaborations that he's done over the years manage to make their way onto the Internet without an official release date ever set. Last year, Guap Tarantino previewed a new song with Lil Uzi Vert and fans have been longing for its release.

Guap saved the single for his new project Quarantino 2 -- a new compilation project highlighting the raw talent of the YFBG camp. "Of Course" finds Guap and Lil Uzi Vert swapping verses over muddy production, detailing their adoration for fast cars, women, and money. 

Quarantino 2 includes appearances from AP The Psyko, 311Taker, King Kobi, Dino YFBG, and more. 

Check out "Of Course" below.

Quotable Lyrics
Dra-co, huh, came with a sword
All my opps stay in the morgue
I don't even play with these n***as no more
And my neck is still wet as the shore

