Griselda's Aesthetic Is Absolutely Elite In "Dr. Birds" Visuals

Not only have the Griselda trifecta been steadily reviving gangsta rap with their new wave of Buffalo bars, but they've also been killing it on the aesthetic front. Who else can land co-signs from both Virgil Abloh and Hype Williams? This morning, Westside Gunn, Conway, and Benny The Butcher came through to deliver some clean visuals for "Dr. Birds," the lead single off What Would Chinegun Do.

Directed by the aforementioned Williams, the clip juxtaposes grimy black-and-white with hallucinogenic bursts of color. Each party is present and accounted for, bringing no shortage of character to the simple yet flawlessly executed concept. Plus, the fact they were actually able to land the legendary Hype Williams is a testament to their pull, a fact not lost on Gunn himself. "All of these are Culture Moments it won’t be Another GRISELDA for Atleast 20yrs everything is HISTORY!" he writes, unveiling the clip on Instagram. Check out "Dr. Birds" now, and show some love to the movement in the comments.